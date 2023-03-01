UrduPoint.com

PM Appoints Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora As Ambassador-at-large For Kartarpur Corridor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PM appoints Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as ambassador-at-large for Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the appointment of Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as Ambassador-at-large for Kartarpur Corridor.

Also the Central General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Minorities Wing, Sardar Ramesh will work on the position in an honourary capacity, says a government notification issued here.

