PM appreciates England skipper Ben Stokes for donating fees of Test series for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated England Test Captain Ben Stokes for donating his fees of entire Test series for the flood victims of Pakistan.

"We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The English team is currently in Pakistan to play a three-match Test series against the Green Shirts, which is scheduled to take place on December 1.

The first Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium. The second Test will be hosted in Multan and the last Test in Karachi.

"Empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues. His gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy," the prime minister remarked.