PM Appreciates G20 Debt Relief To Developing Countries

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

PM appreciates G20 debt relief to developing countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appreciated the debt relief measures taken by the G20 countries, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for the developing countries including Pakistan.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with his Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh who called on him here, a PM Office press release said.

The finance advisor informed the prime minister about the planned approval of an additional $ 1.4 billion concessionary financing from the IMF to deal with economic impact of coronavirus.

He also updated the prime minister about the progress on various components of Economic Stimulus Package announced by the government.

