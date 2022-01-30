PM appreciates GO petroleum for agreeing to raise salary of employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday appreciated GO petroleum for responding to his call and agreeing to give a 50 percent salary increase to its employees.

