PM appreciates his team on making video on Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appreciated his team for making a video on the spread of islam and Muslims power and renaissance of learning.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I want to appreciate my team for their dedication & the passion they showed in making this video in a short time, on the spread of Islam & Muslims power and renaissance of learning & the decline that followed. Our youth especially need to understand this."