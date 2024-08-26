Open Menu

PM Appreciates Jansher Khan’s Achievements

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PM appreciates Jansher Khan’s achievements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded former Squash World and British Open champion, Jansher Khan’s contributions and achievements in the field of sports.

The prime minister said that Jansher Khan’s efforts in popularizing the game of Squash and its promotion in the country were worth appreciation as he had brought laurels to the country, adding the entire nation was proud of his achievements.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with former eight times Squash World Champion and six times British Open Champion, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was taking tangible steps for the promotion of Squash and other sports in the country, adding that provision of best facilities in the fields of games and sports were among the government’s top priorities.

He also directed the relevant authorities of taking all possible steps for the treatment of former champion.

Related Topics

Squash Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Sports Media All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

8 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

8 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

8 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

9 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

9 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

9 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

9 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

9 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

9 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

9 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan