ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met his Malaysian counterpart Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General assembly in New York.

Both the leaders reiterated their desire and commitment to further strengthen and broaden the bilateral relations. Imran Khan appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir's statement for supporting just and durable solution of the Kashmir issue through relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, a PM Media Wing press release said.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Mahatir Muhammad attended Pakistan National Day parade as a guest of honour in March 2019. During his visit to Pakistan, both the countries agreed to elevate the existing relations to a strategic partnership and enhance trade.

Malaysia has called for abiding by the relevant UNSC resolutions on Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security.