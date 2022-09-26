PM Appreciates Marriyum For Dealing With PTI Harassers With Grace
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) showed her grace.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "The manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the PTI supporters shows her grace.
By her calm & honorable conduct, she exposed the ugly face of the harassers & their promoters. We are proud of her."