PM appreciates Marriyum for dealing with PTI harassers with grace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) showed her grace.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "The manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the PTI supporters shows her grace.

By her calm & honorable conduct, she exposed the ugly face of the harassers & their promoters. We are proud of her."