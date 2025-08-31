PM appreciates modern technology use in China for disaster management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited National Earthquake Simulation Center at Tianjin University and appreciated the use of modern technology in China for disaster management.

The prime minister observed that the modern technology and methods being used in China would prove extremely beneficial for facing the natural disasters in Pakistan.

“By benefiting from the Chinese expertise in this regard, Pakistan will be able to adopt effective precautionary measures and strategies for facing the natural disasters in future,” PM Office Media Wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said that projects such as the International Medical Center and the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for disaster management in Pakistan should be further strengthened and the partnership between the two countries in this regard should be enhanced.

The prime minister, on the occasion, noted that at the national-level efforts were afoot to face the recent flood situation in Pakistan.

He said additional relief convoys were dispatched today by the Federal government for the flood-affected families in Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Jhang.

These convoys would be handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), he added.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for complete coordination with the Punjab government in view of the current flood situation and to provide full support to the provincial disaster management authorities. He reiterated that the relief operations for flood-affected families would continue.

At the National Earthquake Simulation Center, the prime minister was briefed on disaster management and rescue technologies, including newly developed medical rescue vehicles.

He was also given a briefing on the modern technologies developed for precautionary measures against natural disasters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed that different projects in this regard existed under China-Pakistan cooperation while on others work was in progress.

These projects included the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for Disaster and Emergency Medicine created under the Belt and Road Initiative, the International Medical Cooperation Center, China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and other similar initiatives, it was added.