PM appreciates Pak Army, security forces on successful Jaffar Express operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded the Pakistan Army and security forces for successfully completing Jaffar Express operation and rescuing the hostages.

The prime minister said the completion of Jaffar Express operation, without any major losses, was made possible due to the professional expertise of the security forces and the dynamic leadership of the Army Chief, adding the operation was conducted with exceptional skills.

The prime minister will visit Balochistan on Thursday to express solidarity with the people and assess the security situation.

He will also preside over a meeting to review the law and order situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said the brave soldiers and officers displayed courage and valour, eliminating 33 terrorists.

He also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel and train passengers and prayed for the forgiveness of the martyrs and patience and strength for their families.

“Those who harm innocent and unarmed civilians have no connection with islam or this country,” the press release quoted the prime minister, as saying.

He also reaffirmed to defeat those who attacked innocent civilians, adding the fight against terrorists would continue until terrorism was completely eradicated from the country.