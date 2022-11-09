PM appreciates Pak cricket team for semi final win

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the performance of Pakistan cricket team and for securing a berth in the final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister noted qualities of passion, commitment and discipline which were manifested by the national team in the semi final match against New Zealand.

"Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible come back," he posted a tweet.

Pakistan won the semi final against Black Caps by seven wickets after achieving a target of 153 runs.