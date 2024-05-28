PM Appreciates Pak Navy For Foiling Drug Smuggling Activity
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy in thwarting narcotics smuggling attempt in the Northern Arabian Sea.
The prime minister appreciated the crew members including offices and Jawans of PNS Aslat for intercepting the vessel used for drug smuggling, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The Pakistan Navy had been working round the clock to safeguarding the maritime frontiers; and controlling pirates and human trafficking, he observed.
The prime minister further said that he along with the entire nation lauded the officers and personnel of Pak Navy who had been performing duties away from their near and dear ones.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Hajj highlights measures to facilitate pilgrims in Saudi Arabia59 seconds ago
-
PPP delegations meet governor, congratulate on assuming charge1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed with enthusiasm in Suhbatpur11 minutes ago
-
Nawaz's love, services to nation made him party President again: Shehbaz11 minutes ago
-
Country's economic indicators improving: Nawaz Sharif21 minutes ago
-
02 brothers get death penalty in double murder case31 minutes ago
-
CDA implements efficiency, discipline rules for improved governance31 minutes ago
-
PML-N working day and night for development of country: Minister41 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather, heat wave forecast in Karachi51 minutes ago
-
Agriculture's Role in National Development Emphasized at Launch of 7th Agricultural Census51 minutes ago
-
People of Hazara Division celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with patriotic fervor51 minutes ago
-
House gutted51 minutes ago