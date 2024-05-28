PM appreciates Pak Navy for foiling drug smuggling activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy in thwarting narcotics smuggling attempt in the Northern Arabian Sea.

The prime minister appreciated the crew members including offices and Jawans of PNS Aslat for intercepting the vessel used for drug smuggling, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Pakistan Navy had been working round the clock to safeguarding the maritime frontiers; and controlling pirates and human trafficking, he observed.

The prime minister further said that he along with the entire nation lauded the officers and personnel of Pak Navy who had been performing duties away from their near and dear ones.