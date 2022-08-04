PM appreciates Pak weightlifter for winning good medal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning a gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games with a record lift of 405kg.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted " Well done, Butt saab," and also tagged a tweet with pictures of Pakistani weightlifter.