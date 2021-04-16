PM appreciates police for their heroic stand

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated police for their heroic stand against protests by a religious party in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote: “I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt.

4 policemen were martyred & over 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs,”.

The statement came after many roads and highways were cleared from the protestors across the country. Many of the protesters were taken into custody while social media platforms which have now been partially restored were suspended to main public order and safety.