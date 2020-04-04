PM appreciates Punjab govt for establishing field hospital in nine days

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar briefs PM about the efforts and steps taken to control spread of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Punjab government for establishing a field hospital and quarantine centre for the patients of Coronavirus here on Saturday.

The PM said he was hopeful that they would overcome the pandemic within very soon.

“Formation of field hospital in just nine days is appreciable,” said PM Khan during his visit to quarantine centre established at Expo Centre.

Punjab government established 100-bed Quarantine Centre at Expo Center within very short span of nine days.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan inspected various sections of the field hospital. The Prime Minister also visited diagnostic counters, rescue, command and control room, ambulance and other facilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan that the hospital carries all necessary facilities and highlighted the joint efforts of Health Department, District Administration, Rescue 1122 and other departments.

The PM said that the Punjab government established the 1000-bed expo center hospital in record time and soon enough, the country will be able to overcome the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan arrived in Lahore to examine the efforts and performance of Punjab government in fight against Coronavirus. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistants to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar, Shahzad Akbar and Usman Dar were also there with the PM.

Earlier, in a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government had previously kept the agricultural sector open to prevent devastating effects of a lockdown on the underprivileged, and now the construction sector is also being opened.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote that because of the coronavirus, the government had to close educational institutions, malls, wedding halls, restaurants and public gatherings in the country.

He said that due to the high poverty rate in the region, the government has to strike a balance between prevention of the virus as well as prevention of more poverty and hunger.