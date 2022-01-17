UrduPoint.com

PM Appreciates Putin For Showing Empathy For Muslims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they have also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between both Pakistan and Russia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Russian President Viladimir Putin for showin empathy and sensitivity to Muslims sentiment for their Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Be Upon him).

Imran Khan said that the Russian President had made statement that freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

PM wrote, “ Just spoke to President Putin primarily to express my appreciation for his emphatic statement that freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse our Prophet PBUH. He is the first Western leader to show empathy & sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH,”.

In another tweet, the PM said, “We also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries,”.

Respect and honor of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH is everything for Muslims. The great character of Holy Prophet PBUH requires every human to be thankful to the Prophet as the Prophet is “great blessings” for the whole universe and countless worlds in it.

