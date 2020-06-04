PM appreciates sacrifices and tireless efforts of ISI

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the sacrifices and tireless efforts of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Agency.

During his visit to ISI's headquarters along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister said emphasized that no effort will be spared for national security and sovereignty.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was given a comprehensive briefing encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan's efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousuf were present on the occasion.

Lieutenant General ISI Faiz Hamid received the Prime Minister on his arrival at the ISI headquarters.