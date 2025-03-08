Open Menu

PM Appreciates Security Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:00 PM

PM appreciates security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for carrying

out a successful operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij (terrorists) in district Tank.

The prime minister paid tribute to the security forces for killing three terrorists

during the operation.

He said the entire nation was standing with security forces in war against terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif said: "We are fully determined to completely root out terrorism

from the country."

