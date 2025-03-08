PM Appreciates Security Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for carrying
out a successful operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij (terrorists) in district Tank.
The prime minister paid tribute to the security forces for killing three terrorists
during the operation.
He said the entire nation was standing with security forces in war against terrorism.
Shehbaz Sharif said: "We are fully determined to completely root out terrorism
from the country."
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Message of Mushaal Hussein Mullick on the international Women Day6 minutes ago
-
Kohat police foil daring arms smuggling attempt, recover cache of weapons6 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir conflict takes devastating toll on mental health6 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for operation against Khawarij16 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three Khawarij in IBO16 minutes ago
-
Int’l women day observes with great enthusiasm across Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Ensuring food security top priority: Rana Tanveer16 minutes ago
-
KP approaches Federal Govt to declare Koh e Suleman wildlife conservancy36 minutes ago
-
PAC organized poster exhibition to mark women day46 minutes ago
-
Govt to empower women, minorities economically: Rana Mashhood46 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment46 minutes ago