PM Appreciates Security Forces For Eliminating Four Khwarjities
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the security forces for their operation in Rajgal area of Khyber District, in which four operatives of Fitna al-Khwarij were eliminated.
The prime minister expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi of the Pakistan Army during an exchange of fire, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and grant of strength and patience to his family.
The prime minister further said the sacrifices of the nation's sons would never go in vain and reiterated that the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity would be thwarted.
The government and security forces were active to completely eradicate the Fitna al-Khwarij from the country, he added.
