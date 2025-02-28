PM appreciates security forces for eliminating Khawarij

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

He appreciated the professional capabilities of the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij.

He said war against terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

The whole nation stood with the armed forces of Pakistan for foiling designs of the enemy, he added.

"The nation including me pays tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their unwavering commitment to defend the country," he added.