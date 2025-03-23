PM Appreciates Security Forces For Foiling Attempt Of Intrusion In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated officers and personnel of security forces for foiling an attempt of intrusion into Pakistan from Afghanistan by Fitna Al-Khawarij in Ghulam Khan Kalay, district North Waziristan.
He lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for killing 16 Khawarij who tried to intrude into Pakistan.
He said terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.
He said he and the whole Pakistani nation stood with the brave armed forces which were defending the country with unwavering determination.
Recent Stories
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM appreciates security forces for foiling attempt of intrusion in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
President appreciates security forces for stopping intrusion at Pak-Afghan border2 minutes ago
-
Prison inmate among three commit suicide in DI Khan, Tank1 hour ago
-
2 gangs of street criminals busted, car thief held2 hours ago
-
AJK's lake-side city of Mirpur celebrates Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion2 hours ago
-
5 gamblers, 6 illegal arms owners nabbed2 hours ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi congratulates nation on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
AJK youth hold bike rally to mark Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 reaffirms commitment to public safety on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in KP2 hours ago
-
50kg smelled mango pulp, 25kg artificial sweeteners other items discarded2 hours ago
-
Crackdown on profiteering, District admin takes action in Abbottabad during Ramazan2 hours ago