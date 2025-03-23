Open Menu

PM Appreciates Security Forces For Foiling Attempt Of Intrusion In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

PM appreciates security forces for foiling attempt of intrusion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated officers and personnel of security forces for foiling an attempt of intrusion into Pakistan from Afghanistan by Fitna Al-Khawarij in Ghulam Khan Kalay, district North Waziristan.

He lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for killing 16 Khawarij who tried to intrude into Pakistan.

He said terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said he and the whole Pakistani nation stood with the brave armed forces which were defending the country with unwavering determination.

Recent Stories

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

42 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

1 hour ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

3 hours ago
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

3 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

3 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

5 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan