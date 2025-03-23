PM appreciates security forces for foiling attempt of intrusion in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated officers and personnel of security forces for foiling an attempt of intrusion into Pakistan from Afghanistan by Fitna Al-Khawarij in Ghulam Khan Kalay, district North Waziristan.

He lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for killing 16 Khawarij who tried to intrude into Pakistan.

He said terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said he and the whole Pakistani nation stood with the brave armed forces which were defending the country with unwavering determination.