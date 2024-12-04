PM Appreciates Security Forces For Successful Anti-terror Operation In Lakki Marwat
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation while eliminating five Khawarij terrorists and arresting two injured in Lakki Marwat district.
The prime minister said, according to a PM Office news release that the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity would continue to be crushed in the same way.
The PM added that the government was actively working to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.
