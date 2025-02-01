PM appreciates security forces for successful operation in Harnai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for carrying out successful action against terrorists in Harnai, Balochistan.

The premier lauded the professional skills of the security forces who killed 11 terrorists. Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for foiling attempts aimed at ruining peace in Balochistan.

He said, "Nefarious designs of Balochistan peace enemies will not be allowed to succeed.

Those who spread extremism in Balochistan are actually the enemy of Balochistan's development and prosperity."

He further said that the government would continue all possible efforts for the progress of Balochistan.

He said that Pak Army's resolve to keep innocent people of Balochistan safe from terrorists was commendable.