PM appreciates security forces for successful operations against Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated the officers and personnel of security forces for successful operations at different locations against Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He lauded the professional capabilities of security forces for killing 13 Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and district Khyber.

He said the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in the war against terrorism.

The war against menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

The whole nation was proud of Pakistan army for foiling the nefarious designs of the elements against the country.