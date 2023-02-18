PM appreciates security forces on successful operation against terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists at the office of Karachi Police Chief.

The prime minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of police, Ranger personnel and a civilian who embraced shahadat during the incident, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also announced the Shuhada package for the martyred personnel.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred security personnel.

The prime minister also lauded the professionalism and response of the security forces which they displayed during the one-hour operation.

He also stressed immediate professional preparedness and enhancement of capacity building of the police force.

The prime minister observed that the strength of state and collective mechanisms would be completely utilized to root out the scourge of terrorism.

He also directed for provision of the best medical treatment to the injured and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also contacted Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and appreciated his presence and prompt response on the occasion.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister of the details and facts of the incident.

The prime minister said that major loss was averted due to the valour of the security forces who had eliminated terrorists.

He also assured assistance of the Federal government in the capacity building of the provincial governments to eradicate terrorism.