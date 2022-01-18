UrduPoint.com

PM Appreciates Sialkot Business Community For Supporting Priyantha Kumara’s Widow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the business community of Sialkot has transferred one hundred thousand dollars to the account of widow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated Sialkot business community and Rajco industries for extending assistance to the widow of Sri Lankan National Priyantha Kumara who was killed by violent mob in Sialkot last year.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan pointed out that the business community of Sialkot has transferred one hundred thousand Dollars to the account of widow.

He said Rajco industries is transferring monthly salary of two thousand dollars to her account and it will continue to do so for ten years.

