PM Appreciates Turkish Support On Occupied Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

PM Imran Khan has said that Pakistan and Turkey share brotherly relations of historic importance and stood side by side in all difficult times.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the Turkish support over the issue of occupied Kashmir, saying that both the countries shared relations of historic importance.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan and Turkey stood side by side in all difficult times. He was chairing a meeting on arrangements during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey shared brotherly relations and said that they would continue supporting each other.

“The important matters including the bilateral relations between both countries were also analyzed by the PM for discussion during the Turkish President’s visit to Islamabad,” the sources said.

President Erdogan’s visit to Islamabad is of great importance, the PM said. He also emphasized on strengthening economic and trade relations between both sides.

