PM Appreciates WB’s Role In Development
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 06:04 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that with the cooperation of the World Bank (WB), several key development projects were completed in Pakistan, which had been playing a vital role in the country’s progress
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that with the cooperation of the World Bank (WB), several key development projects were completed in Pakistan, which had been playing a vital role in the country’s progress.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of World Bank Executive Directors, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release .
The prime minister welcomed the delegation on their visit to Pakistan and said the partnership between the WB and Pakistan spanned over seven decades.
“Pakistan has greatly benefited from its partnership with the World Bank," he said, adding the WB provided substantial assistance to the people affected by the 2022 floods in Pakistan.
The meeting was attended by Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Dr. Musadik Malik, Ministers of State Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam, Senator Sherry Rehman, Member of the National Assembly Nafisa Shah, Prime Minister’s Representative for the Polio Program Ayesha Raza Farooq, and other senior officials.
The prime minister observed that recent Country Partnership Framework of the World Bank included an investment of $40 billion in Pakistan which was highly encouraging.
With $20 billion allocated for various projects in health, education, youth development, and other social sectors, a new chapter of progress would begin in Pakistan, he added.
The prime minister said that an additional $20 billion investment in Pakistan private sector under the International Finance Corporation (IFC) would accelerate the country’s economic growth.
Appreciating the WB trust in the government’s policies, he said Pakistan’s institutional and economic reform programme was moving rapidly.
"The country’s economy is on the right path and moving towards growth," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
He also stressed that the sustainable economic development required further efforts.
He said the credit for economic turn around went to the hard work of the government’s economic team.
The prime minister observed that Pakistan’s exports and remittances were increasing, adding reduction in interest rates was boosting investment in the production sector.
He further said that the government was introducing transparency in the system to control corruption.
Digitization remained a priority in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms, he reiterated.
He said the power sector reforms aimed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and reduce losses.
"The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has created an attractive environment for investment in Pakistan, functioning under a unique system involving all stakeholders," he added.
The prime minister maintained rather than relying on loans, they prioritized investment and partnerships.
The delegation members praised Pakistan’s ongoing reform programme and its effective implementation.
The positive outcomes of the government’s ongoing reform initiatives were being felt which was a promising development, the delegation noted.
They said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s journey of economic reforms was progressing fastly.
The delegation also appreciated the government’s reform measures in the energy, industrial and export sectors, privatization, revenue generation, and other key areas.
A nine-membet World Bank Executive Directors delegation is currently visiting Pakistan, overseeing portfolios of various countries within the World Bank.
The delegation will discuss economic development projects and investment opportunities in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..
DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram
RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials
50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai
204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries
PM appreciates WB’s role in development
Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram10 minutes ago
-
Capital preparations for colorful Jashn-e-Baharan festival55 minutes ago
-
Truck driver of relief goods' convoy injured in firing55 minutes ago
-
Khyber district administration finalizes Ramazan relief plan55 minutes ago
-
Traders call for relief to consumers during Ramazan55 minutes ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam discuss welfare projects, future political strategy with MPAs55 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to provide complete security for Champions Trophy: Sharjeel55 minutes ago
-
Pak-Australia Business Council delegation meets Commerce minister55 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur to Hold Open Court in Jacobabad on Tuesday55 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses contempt proceeding against Registrar, Deputy Registrar55 minutes ago
-
PEC establishes Special Desks to facilitate engineering graduates1 hour ago
-
Non-custom paid items seized at Faisalabad International Airport1 hour ago