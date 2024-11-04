PM apprises cabinet of his recent successful visits to KSA, Qatar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday apprised the cabinet members of the outcome of his recent successful visits to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and State of Qatar, terming these as ‘successful and productive’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday apprised the cabinet members of the outcome of his recent successful visits to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and State of Qatar, terming these as ‘successful and productive’.

The prime minister, while addressing the cabinet’s meeting, said that he held very productive and useful consultations with the leadership of KSA and Qatar wherein different subjects like solar energy, mines, minerals and IT sectors were thoroughly discussed during the bilateral meetings.

He said a delegation of Qatar Investment Authority would soon visit Pakistan as Qatar had announced to invest $3 billion in Pakistan, adding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting, had told him that there was immense potential of IT trained people and asked him to send the skilled people from Pakistan to the Kingdom since they required it.

Amir of Qatar also hinted at setting up an IT park in Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister said whereas Pakistan and Azerbaijan had also agreed to enhance the bilateral investment to $2 billion in diverse areas.

He said the understanding between the two countries was reached during a visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the shape of signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs).