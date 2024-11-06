- Home
PM Approves 100 MW Solar Power Project To Address Electricity Crisis In GB: Pecial Assistant For Information Of Gilgit-Baltistan Eman Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant for Information of Gilgit-Baltistan Eman Shah has announced that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved a 100 MW solar power project to help address the severe electricity crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan. The project is expected to be completed within a year with the Prime Minister scheduled to inaugurate it next year.
Addressing a press conference during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday, he said that the Prime Minister was briefed on various Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects and the challenges they face. "PM directed Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal to visit Gilgit next week to assess the projects and resolve any obstacles,Eman Shah said.
He added that the Prime Minister also announced that Gilgit-Baltistan would receive 40 percent of its federal budget allocation in July and the remaining 60 percent in January. He said in support of local educational institutions, the Prime Minister approved endowment funds of 500 million PKR each for Baltistan University and Karakoram International University to secure their financial stability.
Further, the Prime Minister instructed Chief Minister Gulbar Khan to submit recommendations for establishing four new districts in Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, to enhance road safety PM ordered the construction of protective sheds in landslide-prone areas along the Skardu Highway.
Information Minister GB said for energy development Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the 34.9 MW Harpo power project, costing 9 billion PKR, and the 54 MW Ataabad project in Hunza, with an estimated cost of 22 billion.
"Prime Minister of Pakistan Shabaz Sharif also inaugurated the Greater Water Supply Scheme in Hunza to ensure clean drinking water, Eman Shah added.
In addition, he said the Prime Minister has inaugurated the Baltistan University building and the Ghizer Model Village
