PM Approves 15% Increase In Govt Employees Salaries Against Proposed 10%: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022

PM approves 15% increase in govt employees salaries against proposed 10%: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved 15 per cent increase in the government employees salaries.

In a tweet, she said that the PM rejected the Finance Ministry's proposal of a 10 per cent increase and has approved an increase in government employees' salaries of 15 per cent with the consent of the cabinet.

She said that the merger of adhoc allowances into the basic pay has also been approved.

