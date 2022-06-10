UrduPoint.com

PM Approves 15 Per Cent Increase In Govt Employees' Salaries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Prime Minister rejected the finance ministry's proposal of a ten percent increase.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Prime Minister has approved an increase of fifteen percent in the salaries of government employees with the consent of the cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Prime Minister rejected the finance ministry's proposal of a ten percent increase.

She has said merging of adhoc allowances into the basic pay has also been approved.

