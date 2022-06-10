PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

(@Abdulla99267510)

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Prime Minister rejected the finance ministry's proposal of a ten percent increase.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Prime Minister has approved an increase of fifteen percent in the salaries of government employees with the consent of the cabinet.

She has said merging of adhoc allowances into the basic pay has also been approved.