Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:11 PM

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

In order to ensure transparent and effective internal accountability of civil servants and bring efficiency in the process of ensuring efficiency and discipline, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Civil Servants, (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :In order to ensure transparent and effective internal accountability of civil servants and bring efficiency in the process of ensuring efficiency and discipline, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Civil Servants, (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Salient features of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, issued by the PM Media Wing here on Wednesday are as under:- 1) To speed-up the process, the tier of Authorized Officer has been eliminated, leaving only two tiers i.e. the Authority and Inquiry Officer/ Committee.� 2) The two-tier process will resolve the issue of decision of disciplinary proceedings at lower level by awarding minor penalties by the Authorized Officer, without seeking approval of Authority.

3) Timelines have been introduced at every step of the proceedings.� - For submission of response to charges (10-14 days),� - Time for completion by Enquiry Committee/ Officer (60-days)�, - The Authority to decide the case (30-days),� Previously, no fixed timeframe to conclude the proceedings was available that resulted in lingering on the cases for extended period (even years).

4) To facilitate just decisions of the cases, opportunity of personal hearing shall now be provided by the Authority/ Hearing Officer.

5) For the first time, plea bargain and voluntary return have been included in the definition of misconduct and such Civil Servants shall now be proceeded against.� 6) Procedural issues relating to provision of record, slackness on part of Departmental Representatives, suspension, proceedings against officers on deputation/ leave/ scholarship, etc. have been clearly provided.

7) Establishment Division has been authorized to issue subsidiary instructions/ clarifications to avoid any delays.

8) In case of multiple suspected officers in a single case, restriction of appointing a single Inquiry Officer has been imposed to ensure transparency and avoid different decisions in a single case.

9) In case of PAS/PSP [Pakistan Administrative Service/Police Service of Pakistan] officers posted in Provinces, a two months' timeline has been provided to Chief Secretary for submission of fact finding report, failing which Establishment Division can proceed on its own.

