PM Approves Conferment Of Sitara-e-Imtiaz On Mountaineer Naila Kiani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PM approves conferment of Sitara-e-Imtiaz on mountaineer Naila Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved the conferment of the national civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz on renowned mountaineer Naila Kiani in recognition of her achievement of successfully summiting the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.

The PM's Office has issued a notification, containing his approval for conferment of the civil award on the mountaineer who is the second Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, after Samina Baig who summited the peak in 2013, said a PM Office press release issued here on Wednesday.

The PM Office had directed the Cabinet Secretary to complete all the formalities in that regard.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif had announced to confer Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Naila Kiani as she brought laurels to Pakistan.

