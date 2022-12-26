PM approves extension in term of trade officers in foreign countries

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the approval has been given due to delay in the process for appointment of the trade officers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved extention in the term of trade officers in different foreign missions of Pakistan for six months, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the PM allowed extension as the government could not time making posting of dozens of new trade officers in foreign countries.

The Ministry of Commerce had moved a summary to the PM for extension in term of trade officers.

According to the sources, the delay in process for posting was just because of the ministry which did not take steps timely in this regard.

They stated that the process is yet to start for appointment of new trade officers.

The process, they added, would start now soon as the PM gave approval.

"The authorities will conduct written tests and interviews of the candidates for appointment of new trade officers”, said the sources.

It may be mentioned here that the trade officers

are needed to help increase foreign exchange earnings by trade and promote foreign direct investment.

They also play role to tap opportunities for Pakistani exportable goods and services and ensure timely information to the exporters.