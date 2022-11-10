UrduPoint.com

PM Approves Financial Assistance For PTI Long March's Deceased: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved financial assistance of Rs 5 million each for the legal heirs of those who lost lives during the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved financial assistance of Rs 5 million each for the legal heirs of those who lost lives during the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The financial assistance was approved for the heirs of Mozam Gondal from Wazirabad, journalist Sadaf Naeem, Samir Nawaz from Rahwali and Hassan Baloch of Lahore, the minister said in a tweet.

She said the prime minister had directed for handing over the cheques of financial assistance to the families of deceased persons immediately after completing procedural requirements.

More Stories From Pakistan

