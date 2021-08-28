UrduPoint.com

PM Approves Framework For Promotion Of School, Domestic Cricket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted his total support to the school cricket championship beginning in Central Punjab from 15th of next month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a framework for promotion of school and domestic cricket in the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he directed to get the framework replicated all over Pakistan strategically. The Prime Minister asserted his total support to the school cricket championship beginning in Central Punjab from 15th of next month.

He noted that the school cricket has immense potential to generate and groom real cricketing talent.

Imran Khan urges provinces to focus on reviving sports

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged all provinces to focus on reviving sports and providing sports facilities to youth.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that 870 schools and 231 college grounds, and 355 sports facilities were developed across Punjab.

The Prime Minister thanked Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three years tenure as Chairman Pakistan Cricket board. He appreciated his setting up of a regional domestic cricket structure in the country and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan.

