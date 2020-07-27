UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Approves Import Of 1.5 Mln Tons Of Wheat: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

PM approves import of 1.5 mln tons of wheat: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved to import 1.5 million tons of wheat on the proposal of Punjab government, by the Federal government and provide wheat to flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on reserve price (low rate) like that of Punjab.

According to a handout issued here, he said that now in KPK 20-kg flour bag would be available at a price of Rs 860.

He thanked the prime minister for both the decisions, adding, this would help in lessening the burden of wheat and flour on Punjab.

Aleem said that in all districts of Punjab 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs 860 and 10 kg flour bag at a price of Rs 430 in a sufficient quantity.

He said the food department on daily basis was providing wheat to flour mills on low price and Punjab government was giving big amount of subsidy in this regard.

He said that "Chakkis" did not get wheat officially at low price that was why flour was being sold there at market rate.

The senior minister said that timely action of Prime Minister Imran Khan would help improve the wheat and flour situation, adding that in future all out efforts would be made to ensure the provision of flour to people at controlled rate.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Price Market All Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

Company Responsible for Polluting Volga River Fine ..

29 minutes ago

Reforms in Irrigation department underway

29 minutes ago

KP PA adopts Reproductive Healthcare Rights Bill 2 ..

29 minutes ago

Belgium toughens rules after 'worrying' virus surg ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.