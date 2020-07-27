PM approves import of 1.5 mln tons of wheat: Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved to import 1.5 million tons of wheat on the proposal of Punjab government, by the Federal government and provide wheat to flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on reserve price (low rate) like that of Punjab.

According to a handout issued here, he said that now in KPK 20-kg flour bag would be available at a price of Rs 860.

He thanked the prime minister for both the decisions, adding, this would help in lessening the burden of wheat and flour on Punjab.

Aleem said that in all districts of Punjab 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs 860 and 10 kg flour bag at a price of Rs 430 in a sufficient quantity.

He said the food department on daily basis was providing wheat to flour mills on low price and Punjab government was giving big amount of subsidy in this regard.

He said that "Chakkis" did not get wheat officially at low price that was why flour was being sold there at market rate.

The senior minister said that timely action of Prime Minister Imran Khan would help improve the wheat and flour situation, adding that in future all out efforts would be made to ensure the provision of flour to people at controlled rate.