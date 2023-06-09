UrduPoint.com

PM Approves Increase In Salaries, Pensions Of Employees: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

PM approves increase in salaries, pensions of employees: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved an increase in the salaries and pensions of the government employees on the advice of the cabinet, realizing the financial difficulties of salaried class, daily-wage earners and pensioners

The minister, in a tweet, said the salaries of employees from grades 1 to 16 were increased by 35 percent, and from grades 17 to 22 by 30 percent, while the pensions were raised by17.5 percent.

She said the minimum wage had also been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000.

