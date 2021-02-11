UrduPoint.com
PM Approves Lai Expressway Project

Thu 11th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Nullah Lai project and the formal work on this development initiative would start from February 12, 2021 (Friday).

Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the project following which citizens from Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be facilitated after construction of 17-kilometer long road alongside Nullah Lai.

He said the issue pending for decades has been resolved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has fulfilled his commitment made with the residents of Rawalpindi. The project would cost around Rs. 65 billion and issue of traffic congestion would get resolved after the competion of this project.

