PM approves NOC for establishing Army Public School and college at Tayain Ponch:

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has approved NOC for establishment of Army Public school and College at Tayain Ponch district while chairing a high level Meeting held regarding Model College Tayain here on Sunday.

The Meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Health Dr.Najeeb Naqi Khan,Education Minister for colleges Col(R) WAqar Ahmed Noor , Member Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Member AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Saghir Chughtai, PML-N leader of the area Sardar Riaz Roshan and Secretary Education for Colleges Zaheer u Deen Qurashi.

The Premier while chairing the Meeting approved NOC for the establishment of Army Public School and college in view of the immediate need, provision of quality education and long aspirations of the people of the area for developing the minds of the new generation. He directed the Education department for colleges to make speedy progress in issuing the NOC in this regard.