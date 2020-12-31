UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Approves Online Agri Dashboard To Monitor Food Prices, Availability

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:26 PM

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food prices, availability

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the online agri-dashboard developed by National Security Division, which will monitor food prices and availability of commodities at national, provincial and district levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the online agri-dashboard developed by National Security Division, which will monitor food prices and availability of commodities at national, provincial and district levels.

The Dashboard will use authentic indicators to prevent any food crisis and will also be effective in preventing hoarding and profiteering.

The Prime Minister directed need for urgent measures to control inflation of items such as flour, sugar and pulses.

He stressed the need to increase exports and find local alternative to imports to ensure increase of current account surplus.

This was the first of the series of weekly meetings meant to review progress of priority sectors.

PM's Special Assistant Dr. Moeed Yousuf, Secretaries of the ministries concerned and senior officials attended the meeting, whereas chief secretaries of the four provinces participated via video-link.

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the areas which have been given a priority status include food security, agriculture, electricity, manpower, foreign investment, privatization, information technology and exports to implement major reforms in six sectors that faced neglect in the past.

According to PM Office, from now onwards, there will be a weekly review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, where he will be given briefings on the progress of these meetings with special focus on each sector.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Electricity Exports Agriculture Progress From Flour

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

16 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

17 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

5 minutes ago

Djibouti President NA meets Dr Moeed Yusuf

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.