PM Approves Petrol Price Hike By Rs 2.70; Rejects OGRA Proposal Of Rs13.18

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:50 PM

PM approves petrol price hike by Rs 2.70; rejects OGRA proposal of Rs13.18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while rejecting the OGRA's summary for petrol price hike by Rs 13.18 per liter, approved a minimal increase of just Rs 2.70.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed an increase of Rs 13.18 in petrol prices, Rs 12.12 and Rs 11.10 in prices of high speed diesel and kerosene oil respectively. The regulator also recommended the price hike of light diesel by Rs 6.62 per liter, effective from February 1.

However, considering the public interest, the prime minister approved an increase of Rs 2.

70 per liter in petrol price, Rs 2.88 for high speed diesel, and Rs 3.54 and Rs 3.00 in the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel respectively.

In case of OGRA summary's approval, new petrol price would have been Rs 122.38 per liter, high speed diesel at Rs 125.31 and kerosene oil and light diesel at 87.75 and 82.85 respectively.

However, following the minimal increase on PM's directive, the new petrol price would be Rs 111.9 per liter, high speed diesel at Rs 116.07, kerosene Rs 80.19 and light diesel 79.23.

