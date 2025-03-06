Open Menu

PM Approves Plan To Provide Youth With Training Programs According To Market, Industry Skills & Demand

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM

PM approves plan to provide youth with training programs according to market, industry skills & demand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired the review meeting on the National Youth Employment Plan and approved the plan to provide youth with training programs according to market and industry skills and demand.

The meeting was briefed on the action plan to provide training and employment opportunities through various institutions in the next 4 years, whereas the Prime Minister had decided to personally chair the monthly review meeting and would personally monitor the implementation of the plan, the Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the talented youth of Pakistan were the most valuable asset of the country, whereas the government was empowering and employing the youth by providing them with vocational training and necessary skills.

The prime minister added that the government was taking steps to promote the export of manpower by providing international quality training to Pakistani youth.

During the review meeting, the prime minister had directed to maintain continuous liaison with local industries for training youth in various sectors and to meticulously consider the demand of international organizations for manpower.

The Prime Minister has also directed to establish comprehensive database regarding the skills required in local industries.

The meeting was informed that in the next 4 years, 2.4 million to 6 million youth annually would be asssited to gain employment opportunities by providing them vocational training and skills. The meeting was informed that the market, industries and international manpower consumption were being kept in mind to provide skills and vocational training to the youth.

The meeting was informed that the Digital Youth Hub was in the final stages and would be launched this month. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of all the relevant ministries and institutions working on the plan.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

17 seconds ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

33 minutes ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

11 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan