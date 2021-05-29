UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Approves PTI Candidates' List For AJK Elections: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:24 PM

PM approves PTI candidates' list for AJK elections: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the list of candidates for contesting the ensuing elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket

In a tweet, he said the Names of PTI ticket aspirants on some Constituencies would be announced later.

Some 300 candidates had applied for contesting the upcoming elections on 45 constituencies of the legislative assembly of AJK on PTI's ticket.

