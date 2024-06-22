- Home
PM Approves Reinvigorated National Counter-terrorism Campaign Through Launching Operation Azm-e-Istehkam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday approved a reinvigorated and re-energized national counter-terrorism campaign through launching of Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ with consensus of all stakeholders including provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolizing the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country
The prime minister chaired a meeting of Central Apex Committee on National Action Plan.
“Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergize multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner,” said in a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.
The meeting was attended by key ministers of the Federal cabinet including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.
Additionally, the chief ministers of all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, Services Chiefs and chief secretaries of the provinces along with other senior civilian, military and Law Enforcement Agencies officers were present.
The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign and assessed the internal security situation.
“The forum reiterated that the fight against extremism and terrorism was Pakistan’s war and was absolutely essential for the nation’s survival and well-being. The forum resolved that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state without any exception,” it was added.
The progress on the multi-domain tenets of the National Action Plan was scrutinized, with particular emphasis on identifying shortcomings in the implementation for addressing the same on top priority.
The necessity for a comprehensive and reinvigorated counter-terrorism strategy, founded on complete national consensus and system-wide synergy, was underscored.
In the politico-diplomatic domain, the forum resolved that efforts would be intensified to curtail the operational space for terrorists through regional cooperation.
The renewed and full blown kinetic efforts of the armed forces would be augmented by full support from all the law enforcement agencies, empowered by effective legislation to address legal voids that hindered the effective prosecution of terrorism-related cases and award of exemplary punishments to them, the press release said.
It said that the campaign would be duly complemented by socioeconomic measures aimed at addressing genuine concerns of the people and creating an environment that discouraged extremist tendencies.
The information space would be leveraged to promote a unified national narrative in support of the campaign.
The forum also reviewed measures to ensure foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.
Following the prime minister’s approval, new standard operating procedures (SOPs) were issued to relevant departments, which would enhance mechanisms for providing comprehensive security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan.
