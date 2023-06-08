UrduPoint.com

PM Approves 'revolutionary Program' For Uplift Of Youth, Farmers, Women In Budget 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PM approves 'revolutionary program' for uplift of youth, farmers, women in budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the inclusion of a 'revolutionary programme' in the upcoming budget 2023-24 for the uplift of youth, women and farmers.

As per the prime minister's directives, the funds have been allocated in the upcoming budget for projects on the welfare of youth and women as well as for the agriculture.

According to a PM Office statement, in the next fiscal year, the youth would be provided interest-free loans and endowment fund would be established for education and sports.

The prime minister approved the establishment of Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education on the pattern of Punjab Endowment Fund.

Under the Fund, the intelligent but poor students from across the country, would be given educational scholarships.

The funds have been allocated Prime Minister Youth Programme to extend small loans to the youth.

The government has also specified funds to impart skill training to the youth, including in information technology.

The upcoming budget would also have funds for the distribution of 100,000 laptops among youth, besides extending financial support to the IT startups.

The government has made budgetary allocations for the promotion of sports activities among youth and to encourage their participation.

The upcoming budget will also feature the funds allocations for a programme to achieve the economic empowerment of women.

The prime minister also approved a programme for the solarisation of agriculture tube-wells which would be implemented in the second phase of PM's Kissan Package.

