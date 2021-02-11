UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Approves Rs. 75 Billion Nullah Leh Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

PM approves Rs. 75 billion Nullah Leh project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the Nullah Leh project to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 75 billion in two years.

Besides the construction of expressway on both sides of Nullah Leh under the project, two Malls will also be constructed at state land.

The Prime Minister, who gave approval of Nullah Leh project during a meeting held here, directed to immediately start work on the project which would be completed under the model of public-private partnership.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Member National Assembly Shafiq Rashid Ahmad and senior officers were present in the meeting which was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr.

Salman Shah and Chief Secretary Punjab via video-link.

The Prime Minister said that along with the Nullah Leh project ,the process of zoning of the related area and changing bye-laws in that respect should be completed in few weeks so that multi-storey buildings and commercial markets could also be constructed on both sides the expressway.

He further said that since addressing the problems of Rawalpindi was foremost priority, the Nullah Leh project would prove an important milestone in the transformation of the city.

The Prime Minister was also briefed in detail about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the progress in that respect.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Road Rashid Rawalpindi Progress Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

41 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

41 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

51 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

54 minutes ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

56 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.