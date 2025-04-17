PM approves Rs500m grant for Sadiq Public School, 200 Baloch students to get full scholarships

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has announced that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved a special grant of Rs500 million for Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur.
The funding, secured upon Pirzada’s request, will support infrastructure development, including the construction of hostels and other major projects at the prestigious institution.
Speaking to Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forum Bilal Malik, the minister said that the first tranche of Rs250 million has already been released. The grant reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to education and regional development.
PM Shehbaz Sharif also approved a programme for the annual admission of 200 students from Balochistan to Sadiq Public School on full scholarship.
These scholarships will cover all expenses, including boarding and educational costs, and are to be fully funded by the federal government. A formal agreement has been signed between the federal and Balochistan governments to implement this initiative.
Minister Pirzada stated that the federal government was paying special attention to the needs of Balochistan, and this scholarship program was a testament to the Prime Minister’s special regard for the youth of the province.
Bilal Malik extended his gratitude to Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada for his unwavering efforts to secure the generous grant and for his continuous service to the people of Bahawalpur. He acknowledged Pirzada’s pivotal role in completing key regional development projects, including the Bahawalpur-Hasilpur dual carriageway and resolving long-standing water issues in Cholistan.
