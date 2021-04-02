UrduPoint.com
PM Approves Sehat Sahoolat Card System For Isloiites: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PM approves Sehat Sahoolat Card System for Isloiites: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the Sehat Sahoolat Card System for Islamabad.

In a tweet, he said under the system all citizens of the Federal capital would be provided with the health cards.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province that announced the health card system and this will also be launched in Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad," he added.

